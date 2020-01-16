Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

US military resumes joint operations with Iraq against ISIS

Sify Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Washington [US], Jan 16 (ANI): The United States military resumed joint operations with Iraq against the Islamic State (ISIS) on Wednesday after a 10-day pause that began following American airstrike that killed top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

7 Bombs Strike Iraqi Joint Military Base Housing US Soldiers [Video]7 Bombs Strike Iraqi Joint Military Base Housing US Soldiers

At least four Iraqi soldiers were reportedly wounded on Sunday in the latest rocket attack on an Iraqi military base. Business Insider reports eight rockets were launched at the Balad joint airbase,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Iran Attacks Military Bases Housing US Troops in Iraq [Video]Iran Attacks Military Bases Housing US Troops in Iraq

Iran targeted U.S. troops in Al Asad and Erbil military bases with missile strikes in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iran's General Qassem Soleimani.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. Military Resumes Joint Operations With Iraq

The decision to restart military operations in Iraq came less than two weeks after Iraq’s Parliament voted to expel all American forces from Iraq.
NYTimes.com

US, Iraqi military resume joint operations despite parliament's call to expel American troops

The United States military has resumed operations with coalition forces in Iraq, despite the nation's parliament voting to expel American soldiers from the...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.