US military resumes joint operations with Iraq against ISIS

Washington [US], Jan 16 (ANI): The United States military resumed joint operations with Iraq against the Islamic State (ISIS) on Wednesday after a 10-day pause that began following American airstrike that killed top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources 7 Bombs Strike Iraqi Joint Military Base Housing US Soldiers At least four Iraqi soldiers were reportedly wounded on Sunday in the latest rocket attack on an Iraqi military base. Business Insider reports eight rockets were launched at the Balad joint airbase,.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36Published 4 days ago Iran Attacks Military Bases Housing US Troops in Iraq Iran targeted U.S. troops in Al Asad and Erbil military bases with missile strikes in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iran's General Qassem Soleimani. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:38Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources U.S. Military Resumes Joint Operations With Iraq The decision to restart military operations in Iraq came less than two weeks after Iraq’s Parliament voted to expel all American forces from Iraq.

NYTimes.com 14 hours ago



US, Iraqi military resume joint operations despite parliament's call to expel American troops The United States military has resumed operations with coalition forces in Iraq, despite the nation's parliament voting to expel American soldiers from the...

FOXNews.com 11 hours ago





Tweets about this