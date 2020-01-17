Global  

White supremacists arrested ahead of US pro-gun rally

Sify Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Washington, Jan 17 (IANS) The FBI has arrested three alleged white supremacists on charges, including illegally transporting a machine guns, days before a pro-gun rally in the US state of Virginia.
News video: FBI arrests three white supremacists ahead of pro-gun rally

FBI arrests three white supremacists ahead of pro-gun rally 01:44

 Maryland men believed to be members of a white supremacist group have been arrested by FBI Baltimore.

Canadian Linked To White Supremacist Group, Who Illegally Crossed Border In Minnesota, Arrested Ahead Of Pro-Gun Rally [Video]Canadian Linked To White Supremacist Group, Who Illegally Crossed Border In Minnesota, Arrested Ahead Of Pro-Gun Rally

FBI agents on Thursday arrested a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist and two other men who are linked to a violent white supremacist group and were believed to be heading to a pro-gun rally next..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:38Published

3 suspected white supremacists on federal gun charges, FBI says [Video]3 suspected white supremacists on federal gun charges, FBI says

Three men, allegedly linked with a racially-motivated extremist group known as "The Base," are facing federal firearms and alien-related charges. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:33Published


FBI arrests 3 white supremacists ahead of pro-gun rally

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — FBI agents on Thursday arrested a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist and two other men who are linked to a violent white...
Seattle Times

Ahead of gun rally, FBI arrests accused members of 'violent' white supremacy group from Delaware, Md.

Three local men who the federal government says are members of a "violent" white supremacy group, The Base, were arrested by the FBI on Thursday on gun and...
Delawareonline


Tweets about this

Antinaz74547190

Anti-nazi FBI arrests 3 alleged white supremacists. They planned to attend Virginia pro-gun rally, official says Virginia go… https://t.co/VyIeZD2W3y 17 minutes ago

madhyamam

Madhyamam White supremacists arrested ahead of US pro-gun rally https://t.co/JRVXDCZC6s 2 hours ago

AyeItsCierraBSM

Cierra Christina RT @shomaristone: BREAKING: The FBI has arrested three men linked to a violent white supremacist group. Patrik Jordan Mathews, 27 Brian Ma… 3 hours ago

neogaia

Señorita Rocío RT @NewsHour: FBI agents arrested a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist and two other men who are linked to a violent white supremacist… 3 hours ago

brittanyhorn

Brittany Horn RT @izzihughes_: #NEW Ahead of #RichmondVA pro-gun rally on Monday, the @FBI has arrested three accused neo-Nazis who Feds say belong “viol… 5 hours ago

alwaysonlytony

Tony Bang RT @kron4news: JUST IN: The FBI has arrested three white supremacists who were planning on going to a pro-gun rally next week in Virginia.… 5 hours ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime 3 #White Supremacists Arrested Ahead of Pro-Gun Rally - Jan 16 @ 9:51 PM ET https://t.co/AF3BynwNCj 5 hours ago

