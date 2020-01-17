Anti-nazi FBI arrests 3 alleged white supremacists. They planned to attend Virginia pro-gun rally, official says Virginia go… https://t.co/VyIeZD2W3y 17 minutes ago Madhyamam White supremacists arrested ahead of US pro-gun rally https://t.co/JRVXDCZC6s 2 hours ago Cierra Christina RT @shomaristone: BREAKING: The FBI has arrested three men linked to a violent white supremacist group. Patrik Jordan Mathews, 27 Brian Ma… 3 hours ago Señorita Rocío RT @NewsHour: FBI agents arrested a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist and two other men who are linked to a violent white supremacist… 3 hours ago Brittany Horn RT @izzihughes_: #NEW Ahead of #RichmondVA pro-gun rally on Monday, the @FBI has arrested three accused neo-Nazis who Feds say belong “viol… 5 hours ago Tony Bang RT @kron4news: JUST IN: The FBI has arrested three white supremacists who were planning on going to a pro-gun rally next week in Virginia.… 5 hours ago PulpNews Crime 3 #White Supremacists Arrested Ahead of Pro-Gun Rally - Jan 16 @ 9:51 PM ET https://t.co/AF3BynwNCj 5 hours ago