No legal option left for Nirbhaya convict as President rejects mercy plea

Mid-Day Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* Mukesh Singh, one of the four men on death row in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, on Friday exhausted all his legal options with President Ram Nath Kovind rejecting his mercy plea and the Home Ministry sending it on to the Delhi government, officials said. On Friday, a Delhi court issued a fresh death warrant...
News video: Nirbhaya's lawyer thanks President for rejecting mercy plea of convict Mukesh Singh

Nirbhaya's lawyer thanks President for rejecting mercy plea of convict Mukesh Singh 01:11

 Nirbhaya's lawyer thanks President for rejecting mercy plea of convict Mukesh Singh

Nirbhaya Case: President rejects convict's mercy plea, Nirbhaya's mother appeals to PM Modi|Oneindia [Video]Nirbhaya Case: President rejects convict's mercy plea, Nirbhaya's mother appeals to PM Modi|Oneindia

NIRBHAYA CASE: PRESIDENT REJECTS CONVICT'S MERCY PLEA , AFTER RELEASE FROM JAIL, BHIM ARMY CHIEF REACHES JAMA MASJID TO PROTEST, PUNJAB GOVERNMENT PASSES RESOLUTION AGAINST CAA IN STATE ASSEMBLY,..

Nirbhaya's mother begs PM Modi to speed up execution of convicts| OneIndia News [Video]Nirbhaya's mother begs PM Modi to speed up execution of convicts| OneIndia News

With still no conclusive date in sight for the execution of the Nirbhaya convicts, the mother of the victim Asha Devi expressed her frustration at the system dragging its feet on the matter and..

President rejects mercy plea of Nirbhaya convict Mukesh Singh

The rejection came soon after the Union Home Ministry forwarded the petition to the President.
Hindu

Nirbhaya gangrape-murder convict Mukesh's mercy plea reaches Ministry of Home Affairs

Ministry of Home Affairs sources on Thursday (January 16) confirmed that Union Home Ministry has received mercy petition of Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case convict...
