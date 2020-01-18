No legal option left for Nirbhaya convict as President rejects mercy plea

Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

*New Delhi:* Mukesh Singh, one of the four men on death row in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, on Friday exhausted all his legal options with President Ram Nath Kovind rejecting his mercy plea and the Home Ministry sending it on to the Delhi government, officials said. On Friday, a Delhi court issued a fresh death warrant... 👓 View full article

