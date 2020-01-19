Global  

Michelle Obama is right

Mid-Day Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Michelle Obama is rightFollowing the success of her 2018 memoir, Becoming, former first lady of the United State of America, Michelle Obama released a journal, titled Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice. This too has fast become a bestseller. Now, why would the former FLOTUS sell a notebook, you'd ask. Well, we at least didn't buy it....
News video: Michelle Obama Reveals Her Workout Playlist

Michelle Obama Reveals Her Workout Playlist 01:10

 Michelle Obama Reveals Her Workout Playlist The former first lady shared 36 songs, a list that can also be streamed on Spotify. Michelle Obama, via Instagram So what tunes get Obama through her exercise routines? Her playlist includes Lizzo's "Soulmate," Cardi B's "Press" and Childish Gambino's...

Michelle Obama Wins Best Spoken Word Album at 2020 Grammys [Video]Michelle Obama Wins Best Spoken Word Album at 2020 Grammys

Michelle Obama Wins Best Spoken Word Album at 2020 Grammys The former first lady won the award for the audiobook recording of her memoir, 'Becoming.' Obama beat out filmmaker John Waters and..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:58Published

Baltimore Artist's Portrait Of Michelle Obama Going On Tour [Video]Baltimore Artist's Portrait Of Michelle Obama Going On Tour

The Obama Portraits- one of which was painted by Baltimore artist Amy Sherald- are going on tour next summer!

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:30Published


Michelle Obama works out to Lizzo, Beyoncé, and Ed Sheeran

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has been a proponent of exercise since she founded the Let's Move public health initiative in 2010, but these days she's...
Mashable Also reported by •Just JaredWorldNewsUSATODAY.comPremium Times NigeriaallAfrica.comThe Age

Cyber star Prajakta Koli elated to work with Michelle Obama

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Internet sensation Prajakta Koli has collaborated with Michelle Obama on the "Creators For Change" series. For Prajakta, working with the...
Sify

