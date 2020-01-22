Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Brazil charges two companies linked to tailing dam disaster

Sify Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Brasilia, Jan 22 (IANS) The prosecution office of the southeastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais has filed charges against mining giant Vale and consulting company TUV SUD for intentional murder over the collapse of a tailings dam in 2019.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Ex-Vale CEO charged with homicide for dam disaster

Ex-Vale CEO charged with homicide for dam disaster 01:22

 Brazilian state prosecutors on Tuesday charged Fabio Schvartsman, the former chief executive of mining giant Vale SA, and 15 other people with homicide for a dam disaster last year that killed more than 250 people, according to the charging document seen by Reuters. Jillian Kitchener reports.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Mining Executives Face Homicide Charges in Brazil Dam Disaster

A year after a dam burst killed at least 259 people, prosecutors accused company executives of covering up safety concerns.
NYTimes.com

Brazil to file charges on Tuesday against miner Vale for dam disaster

Brazilian state prosecutors said they will file charges against miner Vale SA, auditor Tuv Sud, and 16 people later on Tuesday, in relation to a deadly mining...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.