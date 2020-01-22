India falls to 51st spot in EIU's Democracy Index, China at 153

Sanjay Khanna RT @rajeshmahapatra: Curious to see how newspapers play this up tomorrow morning. Already spin doctoring has begun, comparing the rank with… 14 minutes ago Operation hindu revival RT @AKJANGRA17: https://t.co/R8Llp8tqDq #DemocracyIndex INDIA IS THE ONLY NATION WHICH HAVE MORAL VOICE & REAL DEMOCRACY ON THIS PLANE… 2 hours ago SHOBY P JOSE The largest democracy in the world has had its worst ever ranking since the inception of the 'Democracy Index".By 2… https://t.co/xqnbCPoD7E 2 hours ago Gagandeep sharma RT @VickyKedia: Under Modi, India has seen a fall in all the below category- Democracy Index Poverty Index Press Freedom Index Happiness… 2 hours ago