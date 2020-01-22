Global  

India falls to 51st spot in EIU's Democracy Index, China at 153

Wednesday, 22 January 2020
India slipped 10 places to 51st position in the 2019 Democracy Index's global ranking, according to The Economist Intelligence Unit, which cited "erosion of civil liberties" in the country as the primary cause for the downtrend. China is now ranked 153rd, close to the bottom of the global rankings. The list is topped by Norway, followed by Iceland and Sweden.
