Mid-Day Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Team Guide Recommends
*Turfan, a city in the north-central Uygur Autonomous region of XinJiang, China has been the centrepoint of a fertile oasis and is on the Silk Route. A lecture by Dr Manjiri Thakoor will explore this land of exchange between the East and West.
*ON January 25, 4 pm to 6.30 pm *
*AT Room 2, SIES College...
