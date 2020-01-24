Global  

Freebies in limited doses good for economy: Arvind Kejriwal

IndiaTimes Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Opposition parties have been attacking the AAP-led Delhi government for giving "freebies" ahead of polls after it announced schemes like free bus rides for women and 200 units of free electricity.
Ahead of Delhi election, Arvind Kejriwal sparks debate over freebies, says 'it's good for economy'

Earlier on Thursday (January 23), BJP leader Manoj Tiwari said that the voter of Delhi will not be swayed away by the AAP's water and power freebies
Zee News

