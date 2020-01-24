Global  

Coronavirus: China ‘shuts 10 cities; 12 quarantined in India

IndiaTimes Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
China locked down 10 cities and closed a part of the Great Wall to control the outbreak of coronavirus (nCoV) that has killed 26 people and affected 1,100 people across the globe. Twelve people who returned from China and Hong Kong have been quarantined in hospitals in India — 3, including a Briton, in Mumbai, and 9 in Kerala’s Ernakulam and Thrissur.
 China has expanded lockdowns to at least 10 cities in a bid to contain the coronavirus outbreak. On the eve of the Lunar New Year transportation has been shut down in at least 10 cities with a total of about 33 million people.

