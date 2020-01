Saturday, 25 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

*Davos:* IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva on Friday said growth slowdown in India appears to be temporary and that she expects the momentum to improve going ahead. The world appears a better place in January 2020 compared to what it was when IMF announced its World Economic Outlook in October 2019, she said at the World Economic... 👓 View full article