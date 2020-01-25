Global  

Hong Kong declares virus outbreak an 'emergency'

Sify Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Hong Kong [China], Jan 25 (ANI): Hong Kong on Saturday declared the outbreak of the new strain of SARS virus as an emergency, the city's highest warning tier and cancelled all official celebrations for the Chinese New Year.
News video: Dozens killed, 1,300 infected as China tries to prevent pandemic

Dozens killed, 1,300 infected as China tries to prevent pandemic 01:32

 The death toll from China's coronavirus outbreak jumped as the Lunar New Year got off to a gloomy start on Saturday, with Hong Kong declaring a virus emergency. Emer McCarthy reports.

Wuhan virus spreads amid Lunar New Years celebrations [Video]Wuhan virus spreads amid Lunar New Years celebrations

WUHAN, CHINA — Lunar New Years' festivities pose a great challenge for the Chinese government as it tries to contain the Wuhan coronavirus. According to Reuters, the coronavirus death toll has now..

Scenes at Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong where two patients are being treated for coronavirus [Video]Scenes at Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong where two patients are being treated for coronavirus

Scenes at Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong where two patients are being treated after contracting the deadly coronavirus that has killed 26 people in China. The footage shows the entrance of..

China virus toll hits 41; Australia reports first four cases

The death toll from China's coronavirus outbreak jumped on Saturday to 41 as the Lunar New Year got off to a gloomy start, with Hong Kong declaring a virus...
Reuters India

Hong Kong leader declares virus emergency, halts official visits to mainland China

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Saturday declared a virus emergency in the Asian financial hub, announcing a package of measures to limit the city's links with...
Reuters

ziahvillacote

Jehziah RT @cnnphilippines: JUST IN: Hong Kong declares Wuhan virus outbreak an "emergency" The Hong Kong Disease contingency plan has been upgrad… 10 seconds ago

fispahani

Farahnaz Ispahani RT @the_hindu: #HongKong declared a new #coronavirus outbreak as an “emergency” — the city's highest warning tier — as authorities ramped u… 40 seconds ago

the_hindu

The Hindu #HongKong declared a new #coronavirus outbreak as an “emergency” — the city's highest warning tier — as authorities… https://t.co/6f7x5vFBeT 2 minutes ago

Sufiy

Sufiy RT @Reuters: Hong Kong leader declares virus emergency, halts official visits to mainland China https://t.co/e4TK1GrFDW https://t.co/RTXLbc… 2 minutes ago

NinaLS_

Nina 🆘 RT @thedailybeast: NEW: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has declared an emergency on Saturday over the coronavirus outbreak, closing primary an… 2 minutes ago

MichaelBKucala

Michael Kucala Hong Kong leader declares citywide virus emergency over coronavirus, first cases appear in Australia https://t.co/lmGGY9OLeV CNBC Saturday 3 minutes ago

Cayennebluemt

カイエン青山🇨🇦🇺🇸🇦🇺 RT @araizumiC: Hong Kong leader declares citywide virus emergency over coronavirus, cancels all official visits to mainland China https://t… 7 minutes ago

YIUU3210

YiU🇭🇰 RT @JooeySiiu: #HKG declares the #WuhanVirus outbreak emergency but then it is still not shutting down our borders, still allowing suspecte… 7 minutes ago

