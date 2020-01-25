Global  

Padma awards announced; posthumous honour for Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj

IndiaTimes Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
The government on Saturday announced the Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country. The awards are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.
2020 Padma Awards - Full list

Arun Jaitley, George Fernandes and Sushma Swaraj get Padma Vibhushans posthumously.
Hindu Also reported by •IndiaTimes

2020 Padma Awards: Padma Vibhushan for George Fernandes, Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley

The 2020 Padma list comprises seven Padma Vibhushans, 16 Padma Bhushans and 118 Padma Shris.
Hindu

