Mumbai: Mounted police unit, tableaux part of Republic Day parade in Dadar

Mid-Day Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Mumbai: Mounted police unit, tableaux part of Republic Day parade in DadarA horse-mounted police unit, introduced in Mumbai after 88 years, and tableaux on various themes, including environment and wildlife, were part of the 71st Republic Day parade held at Shivaji Park in Dadar here on Sunday. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari hoisted the national flag at the official ceremony, where Chief...
News video: Indian police officer lets vehicles drive over his stomach

Indian police officer lets vehicles drive over his stomach 01:08

 An Indian police officer performed a bizarre stunt as part of Republic Day celebrations in Firozabad in Northern India today (January 26th). Anil Kanaujia lay down on the parade ground and asked several police vehicles to drive over his stomach. Kanaujia then performed another stunt by using...

