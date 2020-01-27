Global  

Grammy Awards 2020 Winner's List: Lizzo, Beyonce take away the Gramophone

Bollywood Life Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
With Lizzo being the most nominated artist with eight nods, it was highly looked up to. Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X had six nominations each.
Lizzo gets emotional while accepting Best Pop Solo Performance Grammy Award

Washington D.C [USA], Jan 27 (ANI): Singer/Rapper Lizzo not only was ruling the nomination list of the 62nd Annual Grammy awards with a total of eight nods, but...
Sify

