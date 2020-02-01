Kunal Kamra sends legal notice to IndiGo demanding apology, revocation of 6 month ban

Sameer Khan RT @HuffPostIndia: Kunal Kamra sends legal notice to IndiGo, seeks Rs 25 lakh compensation https://t.co/gooN2XgkY7 18 seconds ago Bokyaaa (Vishal) RT @ThePuneMirror: Days after #IndiGo Airlines banned comedian @kunalkamra88 for a period of six months, Kamra slapped a legal notice on th… 43 seconds ago Mahesh Kumar RT @newsclickin: The stand-up comedian’s lawyer said the pilot-in-command or Arnab Goswami had not made any complaint and therefore, as per… 55 seconds ago NewsClick The stand-up comedian’s lawyer said the pilot-in-command or Arnab Goswami had not made any complaint and therefore,… https://t.co/KdwIEZU7Dh 2 minutes ago NewsClick The stand-up comedian’s lawyer said the pilot-in-command or Arnab Goswami had not made any complaint and therefore,… https://t.co/321xAzbFBw 3 minutes ago You Ali RT @JantaKaReporter: Comedian Kunal Kamra sends legal notice to IndiGo, demands apology and Rs 25 lakh compensation for flying ban https://… 3 minutes ago News Karnataka Kunal Kamra sends legal notice to IndiGo for banning him https://t.co/tUpkcW2dwq #news #headlines https://t.co/gahpLXpfiW 5 minutes ago Anu Meelu #Kunalkarma : Good. Screw them. Airlines need to get a message. Kunal Kamra sends legal notice to IndiGo airlines https://t.co/sLzDMiZqhH 8 minutes ago