Kunal Kamra sends legal notice to IndiGo demanding apology, revocation of 6 month ban

IndiaTimes Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Days after IndiGo banned Kunal Kamra for a six-month period for allegedly heckling journalist Arnab Goswami on a flight, the comedian has sent a legal notice to the airline demanding an unconditional apology, revocation of the ban and Rs 25 lakh compensation. Kamra was banned by India's largest airline for six months on Tuesday for allegedly heckling Goswami on the Mumbai-Lucknow flight.
