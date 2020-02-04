Global  

Shaheen Bagh shooter is a member of AAP, says Delhi Police

Mid-Day Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* In a major twist in the second firing incident in the Shaheen Bagh area, the accused Kapil Gurjar has been found to be a member of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), as per the Delhi Police. However, the AAP has termed the development as BJP's "dirty politics". The photographs released by the police also showed him...
News video: Shaheen Bagh shooter's family denies being members of Aam Aadmi Party| OneIndia News

Shaheen Bagh shooter's family denies being members of Aam Aadmi Party| OneIndia News 02:01

 After photos of the Shaheen Bagh shooter emerged wearing AAP caps and with senior leaders Sanjay Singh and Atishi Marlena, it was speculated that he was an AAP member. However, his family has now come out to deny any association. Kapil Gujjar's family said the pictures were taken during a local...

Delhi Police says Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil AAP member, party rejects claim

On Tuesday evening, Delhi police released several pictures of Kapil Gujjar in which he can be seen taking the membership of AAP along with his father Gaje Singh.
Zee News

Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar not linked to AAP, reveals family of accused

The Delhi Police had on Tuesday said it has found a link between the Shaheen Bagh shooter and AAP.
DNA

