Omar Abdullah's sister moves SC challenging his detention under PSA

IndiaTimes Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Omar and his political opponent and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti had been under preventive detention since August 5 last year, when the Centre announced abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution granting a special status and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two union territories -- Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.
The Bench agreed for urgent listing of the matter.
