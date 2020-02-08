Delhi Election Results 2020: Live updates of all 70 constituencies

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

... Delhi Election 2020: Counting of votes for Delhi Assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party eyeing a third straight win in the assembly that has 70 seats. The exit polls have predicted a big win for the ruling AAP even as BJP leaders put up a brave face, hoping that the results will trump the 👓 View full article

