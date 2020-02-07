Global  

Delhi Election Results 2020: Manish Sisodia trailing by over 2000 votes at Patparganj against BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi

DNA Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Sisodia had been eyeing a hat-trick with a third win from the Patparganj assembly seat
 Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia casts vote at Patparganj

Manish Sisodia: Delhi will vote for us, we are the real patriots | Oneindia News [Video]Manish Sisodia: Delhi will vote for us, we are the real patriots | Oneindia News

AAP leader and Patparganj candidate Manish Sisodia says Delhi will vote for AAP's education policies. The Delhi Education minister says they will show what real patriotism is. #DelhiElectionResults..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:25Published

Parvesh Verma takes dig at Manish Sisodia after OSD bribe scandal emerges | OneIndia News [Video]Parvesh Verma takes dig at Manish Sisodia after OSD bribe scandal emerges | OneIndia News

Just a day ahead of the Delhi Assembly election, news emerged of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's OSD being arrested by the CBI for taking bribes. While Sisodia welcomed the arrest and said action..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:51Published


Delhi assembly polls: Arvind Kejriwal leading, his deputy Sisodia trailing

According to poll trends by the Election Commission, the chief minister is leading by over 6,300 votes while Sisodia is trailing by 754 votes from Patparganj...
IndiaTimes

AAP headed for second term in Delhi, BJP distant second

AAP supremo and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was leading in the New Delhi seat by 4,300 seats, while his deputy Manish Sisodia from Patparganj seat was ahead...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News

dev_k97

Dev Kishan Delhi Election Results 2020: BJP's Manish Singh Leads From Delhi Cantt BJP candidate Manish Singh is leading from t… https://t.co/xr7mUG5CTY 3 minutes ago

dharamselwal

Dharam Singh RT @ndtv: #ResultsWithNDTV | "Our win will prove what real patriotism is": AAP's Manish Sisodia. https://t.co/zksZBjWl3a #DelhiElectionRes… 5 minutes ago

RAJESHR98803206

RAJESH RAJESH https://t.co/WMCuuWLcDI Shared by Indian Express android app. Click here to download https://t.co/eCR2iYa8Qb 8 minutes ago

manish_sahanii

Manish Sahani Modi to Shah after seeing delhi election results - Court ne sahi kiya tha tujhe tadipaar karke ! #DelhiResults… https://t.co/YbrFqzooan 10 minutes ago

Gopalghoti1

Gopal [email protected] RT @ShrimantSakal: Delhi Results Live Updates: AAP's Manish Sisodia Trailing, Nail-Biter For Atishi https://t.co/bH3vXAarEk via @ndtv #Delh… 11 minutes ago

NewIndianXpress

The New Indian Express @VThampu @parveennegi1 @Shekharyadav02 #DelhiElectionResults | It is a close battle in Patparganj constituency as D… https://t.co/huzCEeOAEb 13 minutes ago

advocateazizul1

azizulhasan Delhi Results Live Updates: AAP's Manish Sisodia Trailing, Nail-Biter For Atishi https://t.co/D4OUgxMq3w via @ndtv 15 minutes ago

UmeshBDave

Umesh B Dave RT @IndiaToday: #ResultOnDelhi | AAP's Manish Sisodia is leading from Patparganj assembly constituency, which falls under East Delhi #DIU #… 30 minutes ago

