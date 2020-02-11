Oscars 2020: Salma Hayek explains her awkward hug with Eminem

Global  

Bollywood Life Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Actress Salma Hayek says she was so shocked to see rapper Eminem backstage at the Academy Awards 2020 that she accidentally spilled water all over him, and hugged him awkwardly.
News video: Eminem Performs 'Lose Yourself' at Oscars 2020

 Eminem performs his Oscar winning song, 'Lose Yourself,' from the film 8 MILE. This is the first time Eminem has performed the song live on the Oscars stage. See more performances and highlights at Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Salma Hayek threw water at Eminem The actress came face-to-face with the rapper backstage at the 2020 Academy Awards and she was so shocked to see him at the Oscars, she threw water over him! Salma..

Salma Hayek has revealed the truth behind her backstage photo with Eminem at the Academy Awards, confessing she had just tipped water all over the rapper.

Salma Hayek is revealing a moment you didn’t see on TV that happened at the 2020 Oscars! The Frida actress explained a hilarious story involving Eminem that...
Recalling that she made 'such a fool' of herself during the awkward run-in, the 'Like a Boss' actress could not help but rave over the 'Lose Yourself' hitmaker...
