J&K: Former IAS officer Shah Faesal booked under PSA

IndiaTimes Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Former IAS officer and chief of Jammu & Kashmir People's Movement Shah Faesal has been booked under the PSA. The JKPM leader, who was bound to fly out of India, was detained at the Delhi airport in August last year and sent back to Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. The former bureaucrat had floated a political outfit after resigning from the IAS.
