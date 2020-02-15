Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Shah Faesal > J&K slaps PSA on former IAS officer Shah Faesal

J&K slaps PSA on former IAS officer Shah Faesal

IndiaTimes Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: J&K: Former IAS offocer turned politician Shah Faesal booked under PSA|OneIndia News

J&K: Former IAS offocer turned politician Shah Faesal booked under PSA|OneIndia News 01:31

 J&K leader Shah Faesal booked under PSA after been in detention since a long time. Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah & Farooq Abdullah have also been booked under the Public Safety Act.

Recent related news from verified sources

J&K: Former IAS officer Shah Faesal booked under PSA

Former IAS officer and chief of Jammu & Kashmir People's Movement Shah Faesal has been booked under the PSA. The JKPM leader, who was bound to fly out of India,...
IndiaTimes

Former IAS officer Shah Faesal booked under PSA

Former IAS officer and chief of Jammu & Kashmir People's Movement Shah Faesal has been booked under the PSA. The JKPM leader, who was bound to fly out of India,...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India J&K slaps PSA on former IAS officer Shah Faesal https://t.co/Mc2ZO5HIBG 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.