Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Indian Premier League > Top News of the Day | Feb 16, 2020: Kejriwal swears in as Delhi CM, IPL 2020 schedule announced, and more

Top News of the Day | Feb 16, 2020: Kejriwal swears in as Delhi CM, IPL 2020 schedule announced, and more

DNA Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
In top news of the day on Sunday, February 16, 2020, Arvind Kejriwal took oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time. The fixture-list of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been finally announced
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Kejriwal takes oath for 3rd time as Delhi Chief Minister| OneIndia News

Kejriwal takes oath for 3rd time as Delhi Chief Minister| OneIndia News 03:26

 Arvind Kejriwal takes oath as Delhi CM; PM Modi inaugurates projects in Varanasi; Shaheen Bagh protesters to meet Amit Shah soon?; Pakistan likely to remain on FATF grey list; New Jamia footage shows police thrash students in library and more news #JamiaViolence

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Arvind Kejriwal sings ‘hum honge kaamyaab’ at Ramlila Maidan [Video]Arvind Kejriwal sings ‘hum honge kaamyaab’ at Ramlila Maidan

Arvind Kejriwal sings ‘hum honge kaamyaab’ at Ramlila Maidan

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:08Published

‘Hum Honge Kaamyaab...’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sings at rally after being sworn in [Video]‘Hum Honge Kaamyaab...’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sings at rally after being sworn in

Arvind Kejriwal took oath as Delhi CM for third consecutive time. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal administered the oath of office and secrecy. Six of his party leaders also took oath as part of his..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Top news of the day: Arvind Kejriwal set to return as Delhi CM for third time, 12 get life term in Muzaffarpur shelter home case, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.
Hindu

Top News of the Day | Feb 10, 2020: Jamia protesters clash with police, 'Parasite' creates history at Oscars 2020 & more

In top news of the day on Monday, February 10, 2020, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) university students and residents of Jamia Nagar on Monday got into a scuffle...
DNA


Tweets about this

karlmarxismymom

izzy RT @AyoCaesar: Bad news for the BBC - turns out that sucking up to the school bully won’t stop him from punching you in the face and taking… 1 second ago

anjasfajri

Anjas Fajri Firdaus RT @Arsenal: 🚨 Team news is in at the Emirates 🚨 🇪🇸 @DaniCeballos46 starts ⚡️ Nicolas Pepe returns 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @EddieNketiah9 leads the line… 1 second ago

brightlibra

Master Richard RT @SheriffClarke: You have to admit one thing about Mini Mike @MikeBloomberg With his “kill it” comment to an expectant mother, he fits i… 1 second ago

SueNord

Susan Nordstrom RT @tack_sharp: Sally Yates blasts Trump for using DOJ as 'personal grudge squad' https://t.co/iFYyPFALFz 1 second ago

AMHotFlash

AMHotFlash RT @SadieTNResist: Pompeo had “Undisclosed” meeting with Russian diplomat at Munich Conference. Lavrov’s spokesperson, posted about it on F… 1 second ago

Unkn0wn_289

Pasta Salad @matsteiner @neoronnie42 @Jub2511 "Impartial" oh you must be having a laugh they are the most partial, biased and c… https://t.co/Genst6X73Z 1 second ago

Rudraks41168394

Asim Riaz The Winner BB13 @TeamAsimRiaz How u got such a happy news???????? 1 second ago

thegod81

פopHᴉɯsǝlℲ® @Cointelegraph #rippletards keep getting shittty news https://t.co/WjxAYH01mr 1 second ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.