AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi raises question over berth for Lord Shiva in Kashi-Mahakal Express

Monday, 17 February 2020
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday (February 17) raised question over the decision to reserve a seat for Lord Shiva in Kashi-Mahakal Express, which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (February 16).
News video: Watch: Seat reserved for a deity in Kashi Mahakal Express, Owaisi responds

Watch: Seat reserved for a deity in Kashi Mahakal Express, Owaisi responds 01:49

 AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has lashed out at the Prime Minister over a mini temple in the Kashi Mahakal Express.

Recent related news

Asaduddin Owaisi reminds PMO of Preamble over Shiva temple on Kashi-Mahakal Express seat

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday reminded the Prime Minister's Office about the Preamble of the Constitution, after a seat of the Kashi Mahakal Express,...
IndiaTimes

Flagged off by PM Modi, Kashi Mahakal Express left Varanasi with a seat reserved for Lord Shiva

Seat number 64 in coach B5 was reserved and left vacant for the deity, a Northern Railway spokesperson said
Hindu


