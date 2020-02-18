Global  

Indian nationals still on cruise ship to be tested for coronavirus: Embassy

IndiaTimes Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Indians, who are still on board a cruise ship moored off the Japanese coast, will be tested for the novel coronavirus infection by the Japanese authorities. The last batch of passengers showing no signs of the deadly disease deboarded the ship, Diamond Princess, on Friday after the end of the quarantine period. Over 1,000 passengers and crew will remain on board the ship after Friday's disembarkations.
