Indian nationals still on cruise ship to be tested for coronavirus: Embassy
Saturday, 22 February 2020 () Indians, who are still on board a cruise ship moored off the Japanese coast, will be tested for the novel coronavirus infection by the Japanese authorities. The last batch of passengers showing no signs of the deadly disease deboarded the ship, Diamond Princess, on Friday after the end of the quarantine period. Over 1,000 passengers and crew will remain on board the ship after Friday's disembarkations.
ONE MORE INDIAN ABOARD A QUARANTINED CRUISE SHIP OFF JAPAN WAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS AND SHIFTED TO HOSPITAL,...
A repatriation flight expected to contain 35 passengers who spent more than two weeks trapped on a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship in Japan is set to depart for the UK within hours. Britons who have..
