Donald Trump to arrive in India today; PM Modi to leave for Ahmedabad shortly

DNA Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump on Sunday emplaned for India as he heads directly to Ahmedabad to a massive roadshow followed by 'Namaste Trump' at the Motera stadium in the Gujarat city.
News video: Trump calls Modi 'tough', will both leaders break trade deadlock? | OneIndia News

Trump calls Modi 'tough', will both leaders break trade deadlock? | OneIndia News 01:44

 While grand optics dominate US President Donald Trump's India visit, what remains elusive is a trade deal over differences on India's tariff regime. Trump has called India tariff king, and said that India hits the US very on trade, a charge India denies since it says it complies with existing WTO...

President Donald Trump to arrive in India today with family, address people at Motera Stadium

From Ahmedabad, the US President and the First Lady will make a brief stop at the Agra where they will visit the Taj Mahal, before arriving at the national...
Zee News

How US and India have become closer than ever

With US President Donald Trump arriving in India today, TOI looks at how India-US ties have evolved in terms of commerce, arms, aid and more...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Seattle Times

