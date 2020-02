Tonde RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: Iran's government spokesman has been tested for coronavirus after the deputy health minister tested positive f… 15 seconds ago

Sci-Wi 🏳️‍🌈 Iran has the highest number of deaths from coronavirus outside China: nearly 100 people are believed to be infected. https://t.co/BPZgnpK1Kx 17 seconds ago

scroll.in Coronavirus: China reports 52 deaths, lowest in 3 weeks; Iran deputy health minister tests positive https://t.co/jXhRjIW7kH 18 seconds ago

ᶠᵃʳᵃʰ • 파라 🧸 RT @MailOnline: Iran's deputy HEALTH minister tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/pz4EC6SF0d https://t.co/lYOjinBzOZ 22 seconds ago

SGW🦋🐝 RT @AJEnglish: “I say this to you from my heart, look after yourselves.” Iran's deputy health minister has tested positive for the corona… 28 seconds ago

Busto Alligator RT @AlinejadMasih: This is the Deputy Health Minister of #Iran Harirchi who is infected with #CoronaVirus had a joint TV interview and a pr… 31 seconds ago

David Johnson RT @RT_com: Shrine disinfected to prevent the spreading of #coronavirus in #Iran’s Qom, as officials deny the ILNA's report of 50 deaths S… 36 seconds ago