NSA Ajit Doval charged to bring Delhi violence under control

As violence in North-East Delhi claimed lives of at least 18 people, National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval has been given the charge to bring the violence under control, government sources have said.



Recent related videos from verified sources Unrest continues in North-East Delhi: Death toll mounts to 10, curfew imposed | Oneindia News CURFEW HAS BEEN IMPOSED IN 4 AREAS OF NORTH-EAST DELHI AS THE UNREST CONTINUES. 4000 COPS HAVE BEEN DEPLOYED. DELHI POLICE, CENTRAL RESERVE POLICE FORCE, RAPID ACTION FORCE, SASHASTRA SEEMA BAL HAS.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:58Published 16 hours ago Fresh violence in Delhi: Stone pelting, arson & firing, day after 7 deaths The national capital witnessed violence for the third consecutive day on Tuesday. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code were imposed in the northeastern parts of Delhi... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:44Published 15 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Delhi violence: TOI scribe recounts Maujpur horror This story is all about how things have been spiralling out of control in northeast Delhi and how misguided youths have decided to take the law in their hands by...

IndiaTimes 2 days ago



Delhi violence: Death toll rises to 10 The situation in northeast Delhi is under control, even as several parts of the national capital continued to reel under violence, a spokesperson said

Hindu 16 hours ago



