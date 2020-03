The Congress on Friday slammed the BJP for attacking Sonia Gandhi over the party's 'Rajdharma' reminder, saying its leaders like Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh believed in equality and harmony, while the Modi government has a "divisive mindset".



Recent related news from verified sources BJP, Congress trade charges over 'rajdharma' The BJP on Friday accused the Congress of backtracking on 'rajdharma' by opposing the CAA after seeking citizenship for refugees from neighbouring countries. The...

