AAP govt nod to prosecution of Kanhaiya Kumar, 2 others in 2016 JNU sedition case

DNA Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Delhi Police has charged Kumar, Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya with raising 'anti-national slogans' during an event in February 2016.
News video: Delhi govt gives nod for Kanhaiya Kumar’s prosecution in 2016 sedition case

Delhi govt gives nod for Kanhaiya Kumar’s prosecution in 2016 sedition case 02:02

 Delhi government has granted sanction to prosecute Left leader and former student leader Kanhaiya Kumar in the JNU sedition case on Friday. The permission comes nine days after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal promised his government will take an early decision on grant of sanction to prosecute...

US-Taliban ink peace deal today, Foreign secy rushes to Kabul | Oneindia News [Video]US-Taliban ink peace deal today, Foreign secy rushes to Kabul | Oneindia News

US Taliban to ink landmark peace pact; India sends official envoy to signing ceremony; Foreign secretary rushes to Kabul; AAP seeks action against BJP leaders' hate speech; Tahir Hussain named in IB..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:18Published


JNUSU yet to speak on Kanhaiya Kumar's prosecution sanction

A day after Delhi government's sanction to Delhi Police for the prosecution of former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the 2016 sedition case, JNU...
Mid-Day

AAP govt. nod to try Kanhaiya for sedition

The opposition BJP alleged that the move was in line with the prevailing “political situation” in the Capital amid violent clashes.
Hindu


