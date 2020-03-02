Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Delhi > Coronavirus in India: 2 positive; one from Delhi, another from Telangana

Coronavirus in India: 2 positive; one from Delhi, another from Telangana

IndiaTimes Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Two more positive cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday, One case was detected in New Delhi, while the other was detected in Telangana.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Nirbhaya Case: President Kovind rejects convict Pawan Gupta's mercy plea | Oneindia News

Nirbhaya Case: President Kovind rejects convict Pawan Gupta's mercy plea | Oneindia News 04:08

 THE PRESIDENT HAS REJECTED NIRBHAYA GANGRAPE AND MURDER CONVICT PAWAN GUPTA'S MERCY PETITION. UPROAR ERUPTED IN THE PARLIAMENT AS THE OPPOSITION DEMANDED THE RESIGNATION OF PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI AND UNION HOME MINISTER AMIT SHAH OVER LAST WEEK'S VIOLENCE IN DELHI, AS PARLIAMENT RECONVENED...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Home Ministry: There is no accurate data on illegal immigrants in the country | Oneindia News [Video]Home Ministry: There is no accurate data on illegal immigrants in the country | Oneindia News

WEST BENGAL CHIEF MINISTER MAMATA BANERJEE SAID ON TUESDAY THAT THOSE WHO HAVE COME FROM BANGLADESH AND HAVE BEEN VOTING IN ELECTIONS ARE CITIZENS OF INDIA AND THEY ARE NOT REQUIRED TO APPLY FOR..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:24Published

Thai government arrests woman accused of spreading coronavirus scare stories [Video]Thai government arrests woman accused of spreading coronavirus scare stories

Thai government officials on Tuesday (March 3) raided the home of a woman alleged to have spread coronavirus scare stories. Puttipong Punnakan, the country's Digital Economy and Society minister,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Two fresh cases of coronavirus detected in India: Health ministry

Two more positive cases of the novel coronavirus - one in Delhi and another in Telangana - have been reported in the country, the Union Health Ministry said on...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNAHereford Timesbizjournals

Foods that can help boost your immunity

Two positive cases of #nCoV19 or Coronavirus have been detected in India (one in Delhi and another in Telangana). While the accurate medical treatment is yet to...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.