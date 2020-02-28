Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Pulwama > NIA arrests father-daughter duo in connection with Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF men: Officials

NIA arrests father-daughter duo in connection with Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF men: Officials

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pulwama attack case: NIA arrests father-daughter duo from Lethpora


Indian Express

Pulwama attack: NIA arrests Pak-based JeM terror group's operative

The NIA on Friday arrested an operative of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed for his alleged involvement in the Pulwama terror attack last year, officials said....
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JLingardinho

Krishna கிருஷ்ணா RT @EconomicTimes: .@NIA_India on Tuesday arrested a man and his daughter in connection with last year's barbaric terror attack, in which 4… 26 seconds ago

JLingardinho

Krishna கிருஷ்ணா RT @PBNS_India: National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrests father-daughter duo in connection with Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF perso… 39 seconds ago

neonlife1993

Harshvardhan Trivedi 🇮🇳 RT @FinancialXpress: NIA arrests father-daughter duo in connection with Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF men: Officials https://t.co/pm9A… 46 seconds ago

YashSin15415924

Yash Singh RT @the_hindu: The #NIA has taken over the case to probe the conspiracy behind the February 14, 2019 incident, in which Jaish-e-Mohammed te… 3 minutes ago

manojrunjhun

Manoj Mishra RT @SwarajyaMag: Lethpora: NIA Arrests Father-Daughter Duo In Connection With Pulwama Terror Attack https://t.co/7hG6eheYiF 3 minutes ago

vcmodi

Vasudev Modi RT @republic: NIA arrests father-daughter duo in connection with Pulwama terror attack: Officials https://t.co/f8gRSTpcT4 4 minutes ago

Sushant30623581

Sushanta NIA arrests father-daughter duo in connection with Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF men: Officials… https://t.co/EOzojXCh3S 5 minutes ago

Trisha11782865

Trisha RT @TOITopStories: Pulwama attack probe: Father-daughter duo held https://t.co/iusWDwOBxW 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.