Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Gujarat University students’ elections held, counting today

Gujarat University students’ elections held, counting today

Indian Express Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thai students protest against country's military junta on the seventh day [Video]Thai students protest against country's military junta on the seventh day

Thai students joined the seventh-day nationwide protests at universities on Thursday night (February 27) against the country's military junta following the banning of a major opposition party. The..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:46Published

Thai students protest against military junta after opposition party is banned [Video]Thai students protest against military junta after opposition party is banned

Hundreds of students protested against Thailand's military junta last night (Feb 26) following the ban of the country's second-largest opposition party. The youngsters gathered on the campus of the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:28Published


Tweets about this

kumarHimanshu_

Himanshu Kumar RT @NSUIBihar: Students of PM Modi's hometown rejected BJP's dividing policies & chosen the ideology of united India. NSUI won 6 out of 8 s… 13 seconds ago

GauravB55034559

Gaurav Baviskar RT @srinivasiyc: The youth rejects Modi's Gujarat Model of hate and communalism. Heartiest congratulations to the most progressive student… 17 seconds ago

Neerajrawatnsui

Neeraj Rawat NSUI💎 RT @NSUIDelhi: Students Rejected BJP dividing policies & chosen united India. NSUI won 6 out of 8 seats in Gujarat University Senate Electi… 23 seconds ago

Rabindr88009502

Rabindraprasad RT @INCIndia: Congratulations to @nsui for winning 6 out of 8 seats in the recently held elections in Gujarat University. Students across t… 40 seconds ago

ReddyNsui

Karunakar Reddy NSUI RT @NSUIChandigarh: Students Rejected BJP dividing policies & chosen united India. NSUI won 6 out of 8 seats in Gujarat University Senate E… 1 minute ago

ReddyNsui

Karunakar Reddy NSUI RT @Neerajkundan: Students Rejected BJP dividing policies & chosen united India. NSUI won 6 out of 8 seats in Gujarat University Senate Ele… 1 minute ago

ReddyNsui

Karunakar Reddy NSUI RT @nsui: Students of PM Modi's hometown rejected BJP's dividing policies & chosen the ideology of united India. NSUI won 6 out of 8 seats… 2 minutes ago

NileshM95797057

Nilesh Mehra RT @KetanBhatiaaa: Students of PM Modi's hometown rejected BJP's dividing policies & chosen the ideology of united India. NSUI won 6 out of… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.