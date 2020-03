Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A day after a 40-year-old man allegedly died of hunger in Bokaro district, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Saturday ordered an inquiry into his death. Soren directed the food and civil supplies secretary and the deputy commissioner to carry out the probe into the death of Bhukhal Ghasi, a member of the SC community, at Shankartola Kamra village.