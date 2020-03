Five more coronavirus patients in Pune area; Maharashtra count 31

Five persons tested positive for the coronavirus in Pimpri-Chinchwad near here on Saturday evening, raising the number of confirmed patients in Pune district to 15 and that in Maharashtra to 31.



