Five more coronavirus patients in Pune area; Maharashtra count 31



Recent related videos from verified sources Thai escort club 'first in the world' with coronavirus screening for customers



A huge Thai escort club claims to be the first in the world to have introduced coronavirus screening for its customers. The sprawling seven-storey 'entertainment venue' in Bangkok applies hand.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:26 Published 15 hours ago Artist unveils beautiful glass sculpture of coronavirus



Acclaimed artist Luke Jerram has unveiled a glass sculpture of CORONAVIRUS - in tribute to all the hardworking medical staff and scientists.Commissioned five weeks ago, the work is 23cm in diameter -.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published 14 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources One more coronavirus case in Pune; number rises to 12 in Maharashtra One more person has tested positive for the coronavirus here, taking the number of confirmed patients of the disease in the city to nine, a senior official said...

IndiaTimes 6 days ago



Coronavirus | Five more test positive near Pune; Maharashtra count rises to 31 New cases were detected in Mumbai, Nagpur and Yavatmal in the State earlier in the day.

Hindu 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this