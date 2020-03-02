Global  

Government nominates ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha

Mid-Day Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who headed benches that pronounced several key judgements including in the sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case, was on Monday nominated to Rajya Sabha by the government.

Gogoi also led the benches that ruled on matters like Rafale fighter jet deal and entry of women in Sabarimala...
