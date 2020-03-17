Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Kamal Nath > Madhya Pradesh political crisis: SC issues 24-hr notice to Kamal Nath govt to conduct floor test

Madhya Pradesh political crisis: SC issues 24-hr notice to Kamal Nath govt to conduct floor test

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The Supreme Court issued a 24-hour notice to the Kamal Nath govt on a petition filed by ex-CM Shivraj Chouhan seeking floor test immediately. 16 Congress MLAs, who have tendered their resignation, also moved an application seeking to be a party to the petition and told the court that they are in no way under any pressure as claimed by the Kamal Nath govt.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Madhya Pradesh turmoil: SC issues notice to Kamal Nath on BJP's plea, hearing tomorrow | Oneindia

Madhya Pradesh turmoil: SC issues notice to Kamal Nath on BJP's plea, hearing tomorrow | Oneindia 01:34

 THE APEX COURT HAS ISSUED A NOTICE TO THE KAMAL NATH GOVERNMENT ON PLEA OF EX-CM SHIVRAJ SINGH CHOUHAN SEEKING IMMEDIATE FLOOR TEST IN ASSEMBLY. THE SUPREME COURT HAS DEFERRED HEARING TILL TOMORROW ON CHOUHAN’S PLEA SEEKING DIRECTION TO THE KAMAL NATH-LED CONGRESS GOVERNMENT TO UNDERTAKE THE FLOOR...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

BJP was not in the game Shivraj Chouhan blames for internal conflict for Kamal Nath resignation [Video]

BJP was not in the game Shivraj Chouhan blames for internal conflict for Kamal Nath resignation

BJP was not in the game Shivraj Chouhan blames for internal conflict for Kamal Nath resignation

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:01Published
Shivraj Chouhan along with BJP leaders celebrate after Kamal Nath resigns [Video]

Shivraj Chouhan along with BJP leaders celebrate after Kamal Nath resigns

Shivraj Chouhan along with BJP leaders celebrate after Kamal Nath resigns

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Kamal Nath calls Cabinet meeting in Bhopal

The Congress MLAs, who were camping in Jaipur, are likely to return to Bhopal by noon.
Zee News Also reported by •HinduIndiaTimes

SC on MP crisis: Rebel MLAs cannot be held `hostage`, should be `free` to make their choice

The Supreme Court on Thursday (March 19,2020) will resume hearing on the Madhya Pradesh political crisis deciding weather to order an immediate floor test or not...
Zee News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.