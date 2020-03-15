Global  

276 Indians, including 255 in Iran, infected with coronavirus abroad: MEA

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
As many as 276 Indians have been infected with coronavirus abroad, including 255 in Iran, 12 in UAE and five in Italy, the government said. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan said the total number of Indians infected by coronavirus is 276 -- 255 in Iran, 12 in UAE, five in Italy, and one each in Hong Kong, Kuwait, Rwanda and Sri Lanka.
 It is the hardest-hit nation in the Middle East with nearly 14,000 confirmed cases.

