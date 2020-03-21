Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > NITI Aayog > ‘Janata curfew will deal a blow to coronavirus transmission chain’

‘Janata curfew will deal a blow to coronavirus transmission chain’

IndiaTimes Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Sunday’s countrywide social distancing through ‘janata curfew’ will be a blow to the transmission chain of coronavirus and check further spread in case it enters Stage 3 with community transmission, says Niti Aayog member VK Paul. Given the nature of the pandemic, a wider spread of Covid-19 can’t be ruled out in coming days or weeks, he says.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: B-Town celebs support PM Modi's 'Janata Curfew' initiative

B-Town celebs support PM Modi's 'Janata Curfew' initiative 01:41

 In wake of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, which has also affected India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the people of the country to opt for a 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. PM Modi's this initiative received positive response from several Bollywood...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Checking community transmission of coronavirus top priority CM Ashok Gehlot [Video]

Checking community transmission of coronavirus top priority CM Ashok Gehlot

Checking community transmission of coronavirus top priority CM Ashok Gehlot

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published
WHO Considers 'Airborne Precautions' for Medical Staff [Video]

WHO Considers 'Airborne Precautions' for Medical Staff

WHO Considers 'Airborne Precautions' for Medical Staff The World Health Organization (WHO) is responding to a new study that says coronavirus could have the ability to survive in the air. Because of..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:06Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Janata Curfew on March 22, no hoarding, applaud those fighting coronavirus outbreak: PM Narendra Modi tells India

As India battles the deadly coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed to the citizens to observe 'Janata curfew' on March 22 from 7 AM-9 PM,...
Zee News

PM calls for resolve, restraint to fight corona; Janata curfew on Sunday

Calling for "resolve and restraint" to fight coronavirus, PM Modi on Thursday asked the entire country to observe 'Janata curfew' on Sunday. In a nearly...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

gandhiyogen

Yogen Gandhi RT @TOIIndiaNews: ‘Janata curfew will deal a blow to coronavirus transmission chain’ https://t.co/nvLd4nLTRO 29 minutes ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India ‘Janata curfew will deal a blow to coronavirus transmission chain’ https://t.co/nvLd4nLTRO 53 minutes ago

ChamatkariBaba

Chamatkari Patrakar RT @RohanV: Things that ought to be examined after Modi's speech: *What are aims of a 'janata curfew'? *Is this clever capacity building i… 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.