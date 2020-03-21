Ashok Gehlot orders complete lockdown in Rajasthan to contain Covid-19 spread

All malls, government and private offices, transport facilities and other services barring essential services related to saving life of the people, will remain closed across Rajasthan as chief minister Ashok Gehlot issued orders of complete lockdown of the state to contain the spread of Covid-19. The complete lockdown will remain in effect till Match 31.

