PM Narendra Modi urges pharma industry to manufacture COVID-19 testing kits on war footing

Mid-Day Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the pharmaceutical industry to manufacture COVID-19 testing kits on "a war footing". In an interaction with leaders of the pharmaceutical industry, Modi said that the Centre has already approved schemes worth Rs 14,000 crore for production of critical drugs and medical equipment. In...
