Karnataka cuts off with the world till March 31, snips Bengaluru with rest of state Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Taking stock of the growing Covid-19 pandemic in Karnataka, the state government on Sunday took the drastic measure of sealing all state borders by sea and road. While the ports were already shut, the roads were on Sunday sealed after chief minister B S Yediyurappa announced the same. 👓 View full article

