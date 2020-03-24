Global  

Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2020 declared; check your marks at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Zee News Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Tuesday (March 24) declared Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2020 and it included all streams: arts, science, and commerce. Students can check their results online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. 
