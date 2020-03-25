Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Hardeep Singh Puri strongly condemns terror attack on gurudwara in Kabul

Hardeep Singh Puri strongly condemns terror attack on gurudwara in Kabul

Zee News Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack on a gurudwara in Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul in which at least 11 people were killed.?=
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KanhaiyaBarnw12

Kanhaiya Barnwal RT @ZeeNews: Hardeep Singh Puri strongly condemns terror attack on gurudwara in Kabul https://t.co/zatdBAzLlY 52 minutes ago

Dr_MR_Satapathy

Manoranjan Satapathy RT @KSMANN: Hardeep Singh Puri strongly condemns terror attack on gurudwara in Kabul https://t.co/ITZudCFCAo 2 hours ago

KSMANN

KS MANN Hardeep Singh Puri strongly condemns terror attack on gurudwara in Kabul https://t.co/ITZudCFCAo 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.