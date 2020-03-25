Hardeep Singh Puri strongly condemns terror attack on gurudwara in Kabul Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack on a gurudwara in Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul in which at least 11 people were killed.?= 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Kanhaiya Barnwal RT @ZeeNews: Hardeep Singh Puri strongly condemns terror attack on gurudwara in Kabul https://t.co/zatdBAzLlY 52 minutes ago Manoranjan Satapathy RT @KSMANN: Hardeep Singh Puri strongly condemns terror attack on gurudwara in Kabul https://t.co/ITZudCFCAo 2 hours ago KS MANN Hardeep Singh Puri strongly condemns terror attack on gurudwara in Kabul https://t.co/ITZudCFCAo 2 hours ago