British PM Johnson, heath secretary Hancock have coronavirus

IndiaTimes Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
British PM Boris Johnson said on Friday that he has tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing "mild symptoms", becoming the first world leader to announce the infection. Minutes after Johnson's announcement, his health secretary Matt Hancock tweeted that he too was infected and was in self-isolation. Johnson said he will continue to lead the UK govt's response to the virus.
News video: Nicola Sturgeon wishes Boris Johnson a 'very speedy recovery' as he tests positive for Covid-19

Nicola Sturgeon wishes Boris Johnson a 'very speedy recovery' as he tests positive for Covid-19 01:00

 Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon sends her "very best wishes" to Boris Johnson after he tested positive for coronavirus. Ms Sturgeon hopes the prime minister has a speedy recovery and hypothesises over what would happen if she were to develop symptoms.

