Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Covid-19: PM Modi to hold video conference with CMs on Thursday

Covid-19: PM Modi to hold video conference with CMs on Thursday

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
In the backdrop of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with chief ministers at 11am on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: COVID19 PM Modi interacts with social welfare members via video conference

COVID19 PM Modi interacts with social welfare members via video conference 01:24

 COVID19 PM Modi interacts with social welfare members via video conference

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.