Super Pink Moon: When and how to watch the biggest full moon?

Zee News Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
The wait is finally over for the enthusiasts as on April 8 at around 8 am the celestial phenomenon of Super Pink Moon will be visible, amid the gloomy lockdown due to the coronavirus COVID-19. Astronomers call the Super Pink Moon as a perigean full moon because of its close proximity to earth.
