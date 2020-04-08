Global  

Uttar Pradesh to seal hotspots in 15 districts till April 30 after coronavirus COVID-19 surge

Wednesday, 8 April 2020
The districts to be sealed are--Agra, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Noida, Kanpur, Varanasi, Shamli, Meerut, Bareilly, Bulandshahr, Basti, Firozabad, Saharanpur, Maharajganj and Sitapur.
