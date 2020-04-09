Global  

Will aid humanity’s fight, says PM Modi after Donald Trump’s ‘thanks’

IndiaTimes Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
The exchange between PM Modi and President Trump comes just days after certain comments by Trump had been construed to appear like he was threatening retaliation if New Delhi didn’t lift the export ban on HCQ for supplies to the US. India has since partially opened up HCQ exports on a ‘case by case’ basis .
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Donald Trump hints at ‘retaliation’ if India withholds hydroxychloroquine exports

Donald Trump hints at ‘retaliation’ if India withholds hydroxychloroquine exports 01:21

 US President Donald Trump hinted at ‘retaliation’ if India withholds hydroxychloroquine exports. Trump said, “. I spoke to him (PM Modi) Sunday morning, called him, and I said, we'd appreciate you allowing our supply to come out. If he doesn't allow it to come out. That would be OK. But of...

