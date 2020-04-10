Global  

Maharashtra Home Secy sent on 'compulsory leave' for granting travel permit to Wadhawan family amid lockdown

Friday, 10 April 2020
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said that Amitabh Gupta has been sent on compulsory leave "with immediate effect" till the completion of the probe in this matter.
