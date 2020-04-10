Maharashtra Home Secy sent on 'compulsory leave' for granting travel permit to Wadhawan family amid lockdown Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said that Amitabh Gupta has been sent on compulsory leave "with immediate effect" till the completion of the probe in this matter. 👓 View full article

0

